Police: Drugs and stolen gun found at Johnson City residence

When police arrived at 840 Pardee St., officers said they noticed drug paraphernalia in plain view. According to the police report, they found a large quantity of marijuana and a handgun that was reported stolen from Elizabethton after searching the property.

During the investigation, police said Antwain Hunt, 25, 404 Mountainview Road, lied about his identity to hide the fact that he had an active arrest warrant in Washington County.

Hunt was arrested on charges of possession of Schedule VI narcotics for resale, identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. He was booked into the Washington County Detention Center and held on a $42,000 bond.

Tara Shahmoradi, 24, 840 Pardee St., was arrested on charges of maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold. She was booked into the Washington County Detention Center and held on a $10,000 bond.

Both are set to appear in Washington County Sessions Court Wednesday.