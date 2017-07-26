Carter County case treated as homicide after 88-year-old Stoney Creek woman dies from attack injuries

Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said Mary Nolan, 128 Dan Bowers Road, died at Johnson City Medical Center on Wednesday. The sheriff said the case had been upgraded to a homicide investigation while the department is awaiting the results of an autopsy.

The department was also awaiting the results of an investigation by the crime lab at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. That result should determine whether Nolan was raped in the July 14 attack.

Lunceford said there have been several DNA tests, polygraph tests and interviews of possible suspects in the past two weeks.

"It has been a process of elimination up to now," Lunceford said of the tests.

Nolan was found in bed by a granddaughter, Melissa Allen, who had gone to Nolan's residence to clean on the morning of July 14. The grandchild told the first deputy on the scene, Sgt. David Tranbarger, that she found Nolan unresponsive when she arrived. She said the sheets were missing from the bed, as well as the eye patch her grandmother wore from a previous surgery.

Tranbarger also spoke with Nolan's daughter, Judy McKinney, who said she had last spoken with Nolan at 11 p.m. on July 13.

Tranbarger was able to speak with Nolan at the hospital later on July 14, but her severely bruised face and jaw were too swollen for her to speak. Tranbarger was able to communicate with her by having Nolan nod "yes" or "no" to his questions.

He said she nodded "yes" when he asked her if she had been assaulted and also nodded "yes" when he asked her if she had been raped.

Editor’s note: It is the policy of the Johnson City Press to protect the identities of sexual assault victims unless circumstances dictate otherwise. In this case, the victim is deceased, and the results of the TBI tests could result in additional charges in the event the assailant is found.