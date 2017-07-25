Police: Felon had rifle, marijuana in Johnson City apartment

About 10 p.m., the Johnson City Police Department helped Tennessee Department of Corrections Probation and Parole officers search the residence of Sean D. Rutledge at 508 Hart Ave. Apt. 3. The group discovered a single shot rifle, ammunition of various calibers and a bag containing 6 grams of marijuana.

Rutledge, 42, was charged Tuesday morning with being a felon in possession of a firearm and simple possession. He was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $12,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for later Tuesday.

In May 2016, Rutledge was charged with reckless driving, felony reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, resisting arrest, simple assault of an officer, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence, open container law violation, financial responsibility law violation and multiple counts of driving on a revoked license.

Police said at the time they attempted to pull over a vehicle occupied by Rutledge for reckless driving. The driver didn’t pull over, despite police use of lights and sirens, and a high-speed chase followed through residential areas and other city streets. The vehicle went off the road and hit a concrete structure but continued on a rim without a tire.

After losing sight of the vehicle near the Mountain Home National Cemetery, police spotted the vehicle crashed at the corner of Shelby Avenue and Chapel Lane.