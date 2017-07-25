Elizabethton man accused of trying to steal police dog

James Henry Cline, 19, 921 Pine Ridge Circle, was arrested by Cpl. Kirk Carrier of the Elizabethton Police Department on charges of theft over $10,000 and criminal trespassing.

Carrier wrote that earlier in the day he had been called to the property where the dog was kept. At that time, he said he met with Cline and two women who expressed concern for the welfare of the dogs. The owner of the dogs said Cline and the women were trespassing.

Carrier said an investigation revealed no evidence of neglect or abuse to the dogs, but some things were pointed out that were in need of correction.

Two hours after the neglect complaint, the dog was reported stolen by its owner. Carrier made contact with the two women he had met earlier. They called Cline and arranged for him to meet with them.

Carrier said that when Cline arrived in his vehicle, Diesel was sitting in the back seat. Cline is set to answer the charge in Sessions Court on Aug. 28.