Police: Johnson City shooting victim dead, infant was in car

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon at City Hall, Johnson City Police Chief Mark Sirois said 22-year-old Rebekah Thompson of Johnson City was pronounced dead at Johnson City Medical Center Hospital shortly after the shooting.

The chief said Thompson was parked in the lot at 1008 John Exum Parkway waiting for a friend when an unidentified man shot her in the face.

Witnesses told police the man was described as black and wearing a red and black hoodie. He left the scene of the shooting in a black vehicle with dark tinted windows.

Thompson’s body was taken for an autopsy, which Sirois said would be completed this afternoon.

Lt. Kevin Peters said Thompson’s death was unrelated to another death investigation from Sunday in Johnson City. The body of Melissa Palladino, 50, was found in a car in the 200 block of East Market Street on Sunday morning. Her body, too, was taken for an autopsy.

