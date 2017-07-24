Police: Woman shot, suspect on the loose

According to Capt. Matt Howell with the Johnson City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, a woman was rushed to Johnson City Medical Center after officers and EMS personnel responded to a shots fired call at about 9:30 Monday night at the intersection of John Exum Parkway and Garden Drive.

Officers arrived to find a white Honda Accord parked at the Johnson City Housing Authority’s Parkway Community. Howell said officers a woman who had been shot inside the car.

Howell said he didn’t know the woman’s condition as of Monday night.

Officers could be seen investigating the car and interviewing several people at the scene. Community members gathered around to watch as the investigation continued into the night.

Howell wasn’t able to give reporters much information as to the woman’s identity or a description of the person thought to have shot her. He said the JCPD would hold a press conference Tuesday morning with more details on the shooting.

