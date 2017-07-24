logo

Police: Body of Watauga woman found, treated as homicide

Johnson City Press • Updated Today at 4:13 PM

Police said they are looking into a possible homicide after finding a Watauga woman dead in a car over the weekend.

Sgt. Mike Adams said that the body of Melissa Palladino, 50, was found in a car in the 200 block of East Market Street Sunday morning. He said officers believe she was found within 12 hours of her death. The body was taken for an autopsy.

Since the cause of her death is unknown, Adams said that the department is treating the incident as a homicide. The autopsy results could change that, though, he said.

The Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is continuing the investigation.

