Woman stopped for not wearing seat belt jailed for altering license plate, police say

Police said a woman pulled over for not wearing her seat belt was arrested for altering her license plate and driving on a suspended license.

On Sunday morning, officers stopped a beige Toyota Corolla because the driver, Latisha Hoyt, 28, 464 Bill Bennett Road, wasn’t wearing her seat belt, police said in a press release. After the system showing her license plate as “not on file,” Hoyt told officers she had just purchased the car and didn’t have registration for it, the release said.

She also said she didn’t have a valid driver’s license, police said, and a records check showed she was driving on a suspended license.

Further investigation showed that the car’s license plate had been changed to appear as valid, police said.

Hoyt was arrested and charged with driving on a suspended license, altering/forging a license plate and a seat belt violation. She was held at the Washington County Detention Center on $1,000 bond and will be arraigned Monday afternoon in Sessions Court.