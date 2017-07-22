Police say man tried to rob store, then told clerk to call 911 and waited for police

Jay Payne, 55, no address available, was charged with attempted robbery after a report at the Scotchman at 1101 E. Unaka Ave.

Police said a male came into the store and told the clerk he was there to rob her and had a gun, police said, adding that the man was hiding his hand behind his back while making the statement. He then told the clerk to call 911, police said.

Payne was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held in lieu of $50,000 bond. His Sessions Court arraignment is set for Monday, July 24, at 1:30 p.m.