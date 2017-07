Travis Marshall, 29, 1208 Camelia Ave., Kingsport, was charged with receiving/concealing stolen property. Police said Marshall had taken the keys from a woman earlier in the evening and took her car without permission.

He was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held on $1,000 bond. His Sessions Court arraignment is set for Monday, July 24, at 1:30 p.m.