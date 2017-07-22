'Conflicting and irrational statements' result in woman's arrest

Erin R. Peterson, 34, 22694 Highway 23 N, was charged with public intoxication, resisting stop and rest, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of schedule II drugs and false reporting.

Officers said that on Saturday afternoon, they approached a car on Interstate 26 that appeared to have been in a single-vehicle accident and was abandoned.

While having the vehicle towed, officers were approached by Peterson, who identified herself as a passenger in the vehicle. She told police she was a passenger in the vehicle, and her boyfriend was looking for gas money in the area.

Police said she “appeared to be under the influence, and had a white residue around her mouth.” When they tried to check her level of intoxication, officers said she became combative, resisting attempts to place her under arrest.

A search of her purse revealed a wooden pipe with marijuana residue and 22 oxycodone pills, for which she had no prescription, police said.

She later confessed that she’d been driving the vehicle, but had pushed it to the side of the road and into a guardrail when it ran out of gas, police said.

Peterson was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where she was held in lieu of $8,500 bond. Her Sessions Court arraignment is set for Monday, July 24, at 1:30 p.m.