Police said they went to Dollar General at 411 Broadway St. in response to a call reporting a shoplifter. The manager observed Rebecca Richardson, 35, 160 Hilltop Road, placing store items into several backpacks. Police said the manager attempted to stop Richardson as she ran outside.

According to the police report, the manager chased Richardson around the back of the store and tried to grab her. Richardson then pulled a knife on the manager after trying to cut the straps of her backpack, officers said.

When police arrived and took Richardson into custody, they reported finding several syringes inside the backpack.

Richardson was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where she was held on $12,000 bond. She is set to appear in Sessions Court July 24.