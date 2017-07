Police said Danial Whaley, 39, 161 Sheets Hollow Road, was arrested after an investigation into a missing debit card. Police said the card had been used after a woman said her card was left in work clothes that were sent to a laundry service in Johnson City where Whaley worked. Police said Whaley began using the card after finding it.

Whaley was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $30,000 bond. He was set to appear in Sessions Court Thursday.