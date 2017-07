Police said Joseph Adkins, 37, 921 Pickens Bridge Road, was arrested after an investigation into a May 31 auto burglary that occurred at 605 Carter Sells Road. Police say the man was interrupted during the act by a neighbor. A witness identified the vehicle and plate number as the man left the scene, according to police.

Police located Adkins on Wednesday and brought him to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held on $10,000 bond. He was set to appear in Sessions Court Thursday.