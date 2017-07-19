Police: False identity, drug charges stem from alleged shoplifting

Mariah F. Woodfin, 24, 730 Rock Creek Road, Erwin, was charged with false reporting and possession of methamphetamine.

Johnson City police were dispatched to Walmart on West Market Street around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday about the alleged shoplifting. They stopped a green Honda Accord they were told was a vehicle associated with the shoplifting as it was leaving the parking lot. Woodfin gave police her name and date of birth as that of another family member, according to police.

After officers discovered Woodfin’s real identity, she was arrested. When officers searched Woodfin, the found methamphetamine, according to a press release on the incident.

Woodfin was held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $6,000 bond. She was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday afternoon.