Man hid iPad as joke, later arrested for theft

Fred E. Shoemake, 37, 1484 Milligan Hwy. was located at his residence after a store clerk identified him on surveillance footage.

Police responded to the Roadrunner Market, 2607 S. Roan Street shortly after 9 p.m . Tuesday after a Pepsi employee sat his company-owned iPad down after conducting inventory, then went to wash his hands.

When the man returned, the iPad was missing. Police said surveillance footage showed the man looking all over the store for the missing tablet. Shoemake apparently remained in the store and watched as the Pepsi employee searched for the iPad, but he never told the man where it was located.

According to police, the surveillance footage showed Shoemake pick up the iPad and hide it under his shirt. The footage also showed Shoemake leaving in a white van, which led police to him at his residence.

Shoemake apparently admitted that he took the iPad and placed it between the trash bag and trash can in the Roadrunner restroom. Police called the store, and the clerk found the iPad in the location Shoemake said he’d put it.

“He stated he never left the store with the iPad, however he concealed and deprived” the Pepsi employee of his property, police said.

Shoeman was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond and had a hearing set for Wednesday afternoon.