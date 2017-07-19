Johnson City dentist arrested on stalking, weapons charges in Gate City, Va,

On Monday, Gate City Police Officer Lucas Shelley spotted a 2009 white Porsche SUV with Texas plates on West Jackson Street. Dr. Joseph Norman, 39, 2306 East Lakeview Drive, Johnson City, was identified as the driver.

Shelley knew of a prior stalking charge against Norman and a protective order that was placed against him on July 5, according to the criminal complaint. Norman was to have no contact with his ex-girlfriend unless they were exchanging their children or discussing exchanging custody.

The criminal complaint stated Norman pulled onto a dead end road, backed out and then parked in front of his ex-girlfriend’s home in Gate City. Police stopped the vehicle a few minutes after midnight.

