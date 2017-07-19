Police: Burglary attempt thwarted by security bars

Danny Slayton, 33, of 801 Jackson Ave, Johnson City was charged with burglary.

Officers responded to West Towne Pharmacy around 2:47 a.m. Wednesday about a suspicious person looking into the windows. When they arrived, they said Slayton was standing at the side of the building near the drive-thru window, which has been partially pushed open.

Police said Slayton admitted he’d reached into the window to try to open the metal security cage between the window and the interior of the pharmacy.

Slayton was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. He was scheduled for arraignment this afternoon.