North Carolina teen accused in crash that killed motorist near Marshall

WLOS-TV reports 18-year-old Mackenzie Francheska Schronce of Maiden is charged by the N.C. Highway Patrol with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, reckless driving and driving left of center.

According to the patrol, Schronce was driving east on U.S. Highway 25-70 near Marshall on Sunday when her car crossed the center line and struck a pickup truck head-on.

The patrol says 63-year-old Sandra Kay Lindsley of Parrotsville, Tennessee, died from injuries received in the wreck. The driver of the truck and his two grandchildren, ages 4 and 6, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Schronce was also taken to a hospital for treatment and was released.