Man charged with assaulting girlfriend, firing gun in Johnson City apartment

According to a press release, police arrested Kenneth Miller, 37, 604 Pardee St., early Sunday morning after neighbors reported shots fired at his home. Police had arrived to find Miller standing outside and his girlfriend hiding and crying in a closet at the home.

Police learned that the woman woke up to Miller pulling her hair. An argument followed, and Miller ended up firing at least 13 rounds from a 9mm handgun inside the home and fired several more rounds outside, police said.

Police found a .22 caliber rifle, a pistol holster and a bag of ammunition inside the house. Miller was charged with domestic aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He was jailed at the Washington County Detention Center on a $70,000 bond and arraigned Monday afternoon.