Investigator: 88-year-old woman beaten unconscious in Carter County

Jeff Markland, head of the Criminal Investigation Division for the Carter County Sheriff's Department, said no arrests had been made and the case remained open.

Markland confirmed the woman had been assaulted, but said investigators had not determined whether there had been a sexual assault.

Sgt. David Tranbarger said he spoke with the victim at Johnson City Medical Center on Friday afternoon, but her face and jaw were too severely swollen for her to speak.

Tranbarger said the woman was able to communicate with him by nodding her head. When asked if she had been assaulted, Tranbarger said she was able to nod yes. He said she also nodded yes when asked if she had been raped. A sexual assault kit was completed.

The victim was found when her grandchild came to her home to clean it. The grandchild told Tranbarger that when she arrived, she found her grandmother unresponsive in the bed.

The sheets were missing from the bed, as well as an eye patch the victim had been wearing because of a recent surgery. The victim's purse, which she always kept next to her bed, was also missing.