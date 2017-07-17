2 men charged with statutory rape of 14-year-old girl in Johnson City

On Sunday, police charged Pedro Martinez, 215 Highland Ave, and Gustavo Campos, 652 Jena Beth Drive, Elizabethton, with statutory rape.

Police said a 14-year-old girl left her home on Austin Springs Road early Sunday morning, and Martinez and Campos picked her up and drove to a location on West Walnut Street.

Martinez went out to the vehicle to have sex with the girl, and after they were finished, Campos went to the car and had sex with her, too. Alcohol was also involved, police said.

The men admitted to having sex with the girl during an interview at the police department, and police arrested them both. Each was held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond and arraigned Monday afternoon.