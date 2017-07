About 6:15 p.m., police went to 612 N. North St. to check on a domestic disturbance call. Police said Carr had struck his girlfriend on the nose and facial area with the candleholder.

Police found Carr at the Mullican Flooring plant, 655 Woodlyn Road, and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond with a Sessions Court appearance set for Monday.