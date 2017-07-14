Gunman fired shots at teen in Kingsport park, police say

The incident occurred Thursday evening at the park, located at 901 Lamont Street. Kingsport police say a 35-year-old woman drove to the Justice Center to report the incident, accompanied by the teen victim.

According to the boy’s account, he had been walking near the park when he heard someone call his name. He turned to see Tyrone Charles Taylor, age 30, whom is alleged to have made "prior threats to shoot him."

The scared boy then locked himself in a bathroom at Borden Park, hiding out there for about an hour before calling an adult friend to come get him. When that woman arrived in her vehicle and they started to leave, Taylor allegedly reappeared and shot a gun in their direction. Police believe at least three rounds were fired. The victims then drove immediately to the police department.

More about the shots from the Kingsport Times-News.