Man arrested while looking for love clues

Allen Ryan Lawhern, 28, 201 W. Mill St., was charged with public intoxication after Maney said he was found to be "visibly sweating and had dilated pupils."

Maney said Lawhern told her he had been walking around the area, "looking for clues to his girlfriend's love." Maney said Lawhern claimed to have been walking around parking lots in the area, picking up "clues to her heart," and had gone to Walmart searching for more clues. He said he heard music coming from a vehicle in a parking lot and thought it was a sign, so he climbed in to be transported to his girlfriend. When he could not find any keys, he said he searched the vheicle for his girlfriend's heart.

Maney said Lawhern had a bag in his possession which contained items he had picked up from the parking lot, including several receipts, air fresheners and other trash.

Maney said Lawhern admitted he had used "speed" and "meth" and had not slept since Saturday.