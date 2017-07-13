Police: Pigeon Forge woman in stolen car ran from Johnson City cops

Karla C. Chase, 34, Pigeon Forge, was stopped for driving without a tag. She gave police a false identification and then fled on foot, police said. They found her in a nearby apartment.

The Chrysler PT Cruiser she was driving was reported stolen in Knoxville earlier in the day.

After learning Chase’s true identity, police found that her license had been suspended.

She was charged with possession of stolen property, identity theft, driving on a suspended license, and evading arrest. She was held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $17,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Thursday.