Caught on video: Washington Co. deputies search for 2 suspected in burglary spree

Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigators said in a news release Thursday the video images obtained from a nearby business showed the man and woman using a stolen credit card to but groceries.

In addition to the auto burglary spree, a 2005 Gold Ford Explorer with Tennessee tag No. 5284MY was also stolen from the same area.

Anyone having information about the pair’s identities or the whereabouts of the stolen SUV was asked to contact the Washington County Criminal Investigation Division at 423-788-1414.