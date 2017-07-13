3 in custody after investigation into dozens of Washington County auto burglaries

Over the past several month, Washington County investigators have been investigating a series of auto burglaries. Greybeal said the vast majority of burglaries were from cars that were unlocked. Numerous guns, purses, wallets, cash, and other valuable articles were among the items stolen.

Investigators learned that an organized group of men were working together in various neighborhoods in early morning hours to commit auto burglaries, the sheriff said. This week, that investigation effort led detectives to arrest the three men:

— Wayne McCauley, 20, 126 Connie Lane, Unicoi, was arrested Monday after he was found with stolen property on Sam Jenkins Road and now faces 10 counts of auto burglary, three counts of possession of stolen property, one count of facilitating auto burglary and simple possession. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $111,000 bond.

— William R. Davis, 34, 243 White Cove Road, Unicoi, was arrested following a similar investigation in Unicoi County. Davis will face 36 counts of auto burglary in Washington County including one count of aggravated burglary. He will be taken to Washington County upon his release from Unicoi County. He will have a $370,000 bond.

— Kenneth Moore, 22, 914 Rice Cove Road, Marshall, North Carolina, was arrested in North Carolina on failure to appear warrants from Unicoi County. Considered by investigators to be the group’s ring-leader, Moore is awaiting extradition back to Tennessee, where more charges are pending.

Graybeal said the men targeted neighborhoods along Walkers Bend Road, Elmer Walker Road, JA Ramsey Road, Sunset Ridge, Douglas Chapel Road and the Keeland Subdivision. Some of the stolen property was recovered, but Graybeal said the scheme was so elaborate the men could trade or dispose of the property quickly.

Along with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation involved the Johnson City Police Department, Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office, Erwin Police Department and the Buncombe County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office.

Graybeal reminded residents to never keep valuable items in vehicles and keep their vehicles locked. He encouraged anyone noticing suspicious activity to report it to the local law enforcement agency.