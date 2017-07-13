2 sought in Johnson City police stolen vehicle investigation

On June 18, police were at Daytona Court when they checked on a 2017 Subaru Forester that still had a dealer tag from Wallace Imports in Bristol. In the vehicle were Marcus Carter, Billy Heaton and Tina Stipes, according to police.

Police were unable to make contact with staff at the business at the time, so they had it towed to the police impound lot. Follow-up calls to Wallace confirmed it had been stolen from the lot earlier that night.

Marcus Carter, 27, 137 Martin Luther King Blvd., Bristol, was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of stolen property over $10,000.

Police were still looking for Heaton and Stipes and released images of them. Police asked anyone with information regarding the pair to contact the Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 434-6166 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 434-6158. To send a confidential tip text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to www.citizenobserver.com. You can also send messages via the Johnson City Police Department Website http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/.

Carter was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 with a Sessions Court appearance set for Thursday.