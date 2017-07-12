Police say man banned from Walmart for shoplifting strikes again

On Wednesday, officers arrested James Buckingham, 28, 297 Holston Mountain Road, on charges of shoplifting over $1,000 and criminal trespassing.

The arrest follows an incident on June 4, when someone took $1,100 of merchandise from Walmart at 3111 Browns Mill Road, a press release from the department said. During the investigation, police identified Buckingham as the shoplifter, the release said, and also learned that he was banned from all Walmart locations for previous shoplifting incidents.

After issuing an arrest warrant, deputies from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office found Buckingham at his residence on Wednesday and arrested him. He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center on a $6,000 bond. He will be arraigned Thursday afternoon in General Sessions Court.