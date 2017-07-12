logo

Johnson City Police Department

Police: Blountville woman turns herself in for embezzlement

Johnson City Press • Today at 9:37 PM

A Blountville woman turned herself in after she learned a warrant had been issued for her arrest for embezzling money from a Johnson City business, police say.

On Wednesday, Johnson City police arrested Anna Maria Stanley, 50, 580 County Home Road, and charged her with theft of property over $10,000.

The investigation began when Food City, 920 N State of Franklin Road, filed a report that Stanley, one of its employees, had been embezzling money from the business for several months.

According to police, Stanley learned of the warrant and turned herself in at the Washington County Detention Center. She was being held there on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in General Sessions Court Thursday afternoon.

