Man arrested for headbutting taxicab, police cruiser, police say

Officers responded to 1917 S. Roan St. Wednesday morning after a taxi driver said he saw a man, later identified as Gerald Harris, 36, no address available, acting strangely in the parking lot. When the driver tried to talk to Harris, the release said, Harris rammed the taxi with his head.

According to the release, officers arrived at the scene, and Harris rammed the cruiser twice with his head, causing an estimated $1,000 in damage to both vehicles. Officers arrested Harris and sent him to Johnson City Medical Center.

Officers later learned that Harris had been inhaling carburetor cleaner, the release said.

Harris was jailed on two counts of felony vandalism and unlawful inhaling of a substance. He’s being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $21,000 bond and will have a hearing in Sessions Court Thursday afternoon.