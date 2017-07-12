Johnson City police: Driver rammed vehicle that passed him as drove slowly

Benny Lee Barnum, 40, 2700 Windwood Dr., Apt. 2, was charged with 10 counts of aggravated assault, DUI, driving on a revoked license, vandalism under $1,000, violation of implied consent and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

According to police, the incident started on West State of Franklin when Barnum was allegedly driving 5 miles per hour when the victim passed him. That didn’t sit well with Barnum, according to witnesses, and he rammed the back of their vehicle at the intersection of West State of Franklin and West Walnut Street.

“The victim and the other four occupants of the vehicle stated that Mr. Barnum was shouting, cursing, and making obscene gestures at them; then he purposely struck their vehicle with his car,” Officer Adam Miller stated in the press release.

The victims followed Barnum to 2700 Windwood Drive, but they drove away after Barnum got out of his car and ran toward them with a tire iron.

When officers arrived at the scene, Barnum was carrying a tire iron and his vehicle had damage on it that was consistent with the damage on the victims’ vehicle.

“Mr. Barnum was identified as the driver of the white sedan and admitted he had been drinking an alcoholic beverage,” the officer said in the press release.

Barnum was held on a $24,000 bond and was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday afternoon.