Unicoi deputies using lifesaving drug to fight opioid overdoses

Naloxone, or Narcan, is a lifesaving drug that helps reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Deputies were trained to use the medication by officials with the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office, according to a news release sent out by the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department.

“During an opioid overdose, the victim will slowly drift into unconsciousness followed by respiratory arrest,” the news release said. “Time is of the essence in these cases in order to prevent brain damage and/or death — minutes count.”

Officials with the department hope the drug can be used by deputies to save the lives of people who overmedicate, and if need be, save the lives of officers who are accidentally exposed to a dangerous drug, such as heroin. In the event an officer is exposed to these drugs in the course of their duties, they would be able to administer naloxone to themselves.