Mutual domestic violence claims resulted in 2 arrests, Johnson City police say

Mark Personeus, 63, and Carolyn Personeus, 69, both of 304 W. Chilhowie Ave., were each charged with aggravated domestic assault.

Police said Carolyn Personeus had a laceration on her forearm and claimed Mark Personeus had cut her with a kitchen knife. Police said the woman got into her vehicle at one point in the argument and backed it onto the back porch of their residence in an attempt to run over the man.

Each was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond and arraigned Tuesday Sessions Court.