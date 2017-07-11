Carter prisoner charged again

On Monday, Sgt. Brian McGinnis said he and other corrections officers placed Harvey into handcuffs because of the threats he was making. McGinnis said as he was preparing to leave the cell, Harvey spit in his face and cursed him. McGinnis charged him with assault in the incident.

On Friday, Harvey was charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of vandalism after he allegedly threw a cup of urine at four corrections officers and also broke a glass pane on his cell door.

Harvey has already appeared in Sessions Court on the charges stemming from the Friday incident. He was bound over to a Carter County grand jury and is scheduled to appear in Criminal Court on Oct. 2.