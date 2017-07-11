2 charged with using Greeneville, Sullivan County businesses for insurance fraud, money laundering

In a news release, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported that Debra Morrison, 58, and Susan Busick, 64, worked together to create fraudulent workers’ compensation insurance policies. The women then pocketed premium payments made by the victims.

The TBI joined the Greeneville Police Department investigation at the request of 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong. According to the release, TBI agents learned that between 2010 and 2014, Morrison used her position at a Greeneville insurance firm to defraud a number of customers, specifically contractors. Further investigation revealed the scheme also involved a business consulting firm in Sullivan County owned by Busick.

In June, the Sullivan County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Busick with one count of money laundering, one count of insurance fraud and one count of theft over $1,000. Tuesday, she was arrested and held at the Sullivan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Morrison was indicted on one count of money laundering, one count of insurance fraud, one count of theft over $10,000 and twelve counts of forgery. She turned herself in Tuesday afternoon and was held at Sullivan County Jail on $15,000 bond.