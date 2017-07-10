Unicoi County teen killed in single vehicle crash

The wreck happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Unaka Springs Road. According to the THP report, Eduardo Martinez Torres, 19, of Erwin, was driving a 1992 Ford Ranger pickup, headed north on Unaka Springs Road when he lost control.

The truck went off the right side of the road, down an embankment, sideswiped a tree and then struck another tree head-on.

That impact ejected the passenger, Alan Meza, 19, also of Erwin. Meza died from his injuries.

Neither man was wearing a seatbelt, and there was indication that both had been drinking, according to information contained in the report. The trooper working the crash said that seatbelts would have made a difference in the deadly result.

The crash was still under investigation and charges were pending.