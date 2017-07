Mathew Ryan Harvey, 25, 1603 Burgie St., was charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of vandalism. The vandalism charge was placed after officers noticed the glass on Harvey's cell door was broken.

Officers said a review of the security camera video showed Harvey throwing an object at the glass, breaking it.

Harvey appeared in Sessions Court on Monday. He was bound over to a Carter County grand jury on the charges. He is scheduled to appear in Criminal Court on Oct. 2.