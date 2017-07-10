Murder warrant issued for man wanted for Bristol shooting

According to Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kristen Quon, Johnny Royston Jr., 36, was believed to be at a home in the Bristol section of the county. When officers approached the residence on Cook Hollow Road, Royston allegedly fled on a motorcycle, then dropped the bike nearby and jumped a fence.

Later on Sunday, Royston was spotted in his mother's vehicle at a Shell station on Lee Highway in Bristol, Va. Quon said that Royston again ran from the scene to avoid arrest.

Over the weekend, the SCSO referred to Royston as a person of interest in the death of Rowdy Yates, 44. Yates was found early Saturday morning with a gunshot wound to the head, lying beside a camper at 543 Eatons Private Drive.

