homicide

Murder warrant issued for man wanted for Bristol shooting

Rain Smith, Kingsport Times-News • Today at 8:21 PM

BLOUNTVILLE — An initial "person of interest" in Saturday's Bristol homicide was charged with murder on Monday, while the search for him continued after he eluded police twice on Sunday.

According to Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kristen Quon, Johnny Royston Jr., 36, was believed to be at a home in the Bristol section of the county. When officers approached the residence on Cook Hollow Road, Royston allegedly fled on a motorcycle, then dropped the bike nearby and jumped a fence.

Later on Sunday, Royston was spotted in his mother's vehicle at a Shell station on Lee Highway in Bristol, Va. Quon said that Royston again ran from the scene to avoid arrest.

Over the weekend, the SCSO referred to Royston as a person of interest in the death of Rowdy Yates, 44. Yates was found early Saturday morning with a gunshot wound to the head, lying beside a camper at 543 Eatons Private Drive.

