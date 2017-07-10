Guns at the Red Roof: Johnson City police find meth, 4 firearms in stolen car

Investigators were checking the lot at the Red Roof Inn, 10 Broyles Drive, about 1:30 p.m. when they found a 2005 Scion XB that had been reported stolen in Johnson City. Both the driver and a passenger were arrested.

Searching the Scion, investigators found 3.1 ounces of methamphetamine, four firearms and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, Scotty Rasnick, and the passenger, Bodie Gwaltney, were each charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to resell, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Rasnick also was charged with possession of stolen property over $1,000.

Both men were jailed in the Washington County Detention Center with Sessions Court appearances set for Monday. Rasnick’s bond was $27,000, and Gwaltney’s was $22,000.