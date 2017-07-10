Extra deputies arrest wanted man

Dylan Allen Berry, 24, 2553 Highway 91, was arrested after he allegedly fled from officers once again but was found hiding in "a thick patch of underbrush on the edge of the property, where he was taken into custody."

Lt. Derrick Hamm reported that Berry was given a new charge of evading arrest. He was also served with outstanding warrants charging him with two counts of failure to appear, one count of violation of probation, felony reckless endangerment, evading arrest and reckless driving.

Hamm said several deputies went to 1562 Highway 91 because of information that Berry was visiting that residence. When he arrived, Hamm said he drove to Rex Harrell Road, behind the residence, due to Berry's "extensive past of evading arrest." He said he had a clear line of site on the rear of the residence.

While he established his position in the rear, he said Sgt. David Tranbarger, Deputy Jonathan Blevins and Deputy Robert Blevins approached the residence from the front driveway.

Hamm said he saw Berry run from the carport, heading for the back yard. Several minutes later, the deputies said they found Berry in his hiding place.

Berry is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on July 28.