Elizabethton police seek help identifying suspect

The department received a report of a stolen purse Wednesday. A woman reported that she had been shopping at a local business on that date and mistakenly left her purse in the shopping cart. Upon returning to the store, the purse could not be located.

Investigators reviewed video footage and observed the woman leaving the store, with her purse remaining in the shopping cart. A short time later, a female shopper is observed taking the victim’s purse from the shopping cart. The suspect exits the store with an older female, whom she had been accompanying through the store.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Elizabethton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 423-547-6250 or 423-547-6225. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may leave messages on the Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 423-542-7574.