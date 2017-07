Justin Wright 36, 1667 Pine Creek Road, Mayking, Virginia, was stopped about 11 a.m. on I-26, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department.

While he was stopped, police learned Wright was wanted on a warrant issued in Smyth County, Virginia, charging him with assault on a family member. He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center to await extradition to Smyth County.