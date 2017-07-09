Search continues for man wanted in Bristol murder

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigators were looking for Johnny Frank Royston Jr. after the death was reported early Saturday morning at 543 Eatons Private Drive in Bristol.

Deputies found Rowdy Yates, 44, unconscious with an apparent gunshot wound. Yates was lying beside a camper in the woods behind the residence. Sullivan County EMS responded and after several minutes confirmed that Yates had died.

A 911 caller told dispatchers the victim had been at the camper with Royston and two unidentified women on Friday evening.

In the search for Royston, deputies originally were looking for a Land Rover they believed he was driving but soon began looking for a Nissan pickup. Both of those vehicles were found later, and an updated news release indicated Royston could be driving a white Suzuki Sidekick.

On Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office public information officer issued an update saying investigators were still looking for Royston but they believed he was no longer in the Sidekick.

Deputies asked anyone with information regarding Yates’ death or Royston’s whereabouts to contact the SCSO at (423) 279-7500.

Royston, who is considered armed and dangerous, has a criminal history in Sullivan County:

— In 2009, he was charged with an attempted armed robbery of the Big Orange Market in Bristol.

— In 2013, he was charged with aggravated robbery.

Royston’s father, Johnny Frank Royston Sr., 59, was released from prison in February 2009. Royston Sr. was imprisoned after pleading no-contest to voluntary manslaughter and arson in Sullivan County Criminal Court in May 2000. The charges stemmed from the 1998 death of his live-in girlfriend, 20-year-old Debbie Kay Hyatt.

Eighteen months after his release, the father was charged with raping and trying to kill another woman.