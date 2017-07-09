Police: Man attempted to break into Kmart

According a news release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to the alarm about 1:07 a.m. and found Randall W. Britt, 39, 2209 Tenn. Highway 81 S., Jonesborough, in the garden area. Police said Britt had squeezed through the locked gate and attempted to open the door to the interior of the store.

Britt was charged with burglary and taken to the Washington County Detention Center. He was held on $10,000 bond and scheduled to be arraigned on Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County Sessions Court.