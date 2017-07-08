Manhunt underway for 'person of interest' in early morning Bristol homicide

About 2:20 a.m. Saturday, deputies were called to 543 Eatons Private Drive in Bristol.

They found the victim, Rowdy Yates, 44, unconscious with an apparent gunshot wound. Yates was lying beside a camper in the woods behind the residence. Sullivan County EMS responded and after several minutes confirmed that Yates had died.

A 911 caller told dispatchers the victim had been at the camper with Johnny Royston Jr. and two unidentified women on Friday evening.

Royston is a person of interest in the investigation. He is considered armed and dangerous. Deputies originally were looking for a Land Rover, but later began looking for a turquoise/green Nissan pickup.

Royston has a criminal history in Sullivan County:

In 2009, he was charged with an attempted armed robbery of the Big Orange Market in Bristol.

In 2013, he was charged with aggravated robbery.

Royston’s father, Johnny Frank Royston Sr., 59, was released from prison in February 2009. Royston Sr. was imprisoned after pleading no-contest to voluntary manslaughter and arson in Sullivan County Criminal Court in May 2000. The charges stemmed from the 1998 death of his live-in girlfriend, 20-year-old Debbie Kay Hyatt.

Eighteen months after his release, the father was charged with raping and trying to kill another woman.

