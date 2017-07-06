Burglary investigation leads to two arrests in Johnson City

Police said Anthony Hale, 28, 2808 Siam Road, Elizabethton, and Domanic Rahn, 18, 300 Crestview Drive, Greeneville, were arrested after an investigation into a burglary reported at 123 Trenton Drive earlier in the morning.

After further investigation, Police said they found Hale in possession of stolen items that were missing from the home. Hale eventually led police to Rahn, who was also found with a large amount of the victim’s property.

Hale and Rahn were since held in the Washington County Detention Center where they were each being held on $20,000 bond. They are both set to appear in Sessions Court on Thursday.