Johnson City police issued 13 citations for fireworks; no injuries reported

In the past five days, Johnson City police have issued 13 misdemeanor citations to people for shooting or possessing fireworks within the city’s limits, Chief Mark Sirois told the Johnson City Press on Wednesday.

Sirois said that number is the most police have issued for fireworks in the past few years. Last year, police issued only seven citations while only a few were cited in previous years.

In total, officials said about 84 firework-related calls were made to Washington County 911 between midnight Tuesday morning and midnight Wednesday morning.

That number could be even higher because a cluster of calls in the same location can be classified as a single “BOLO,” or be on the lookout, Sirois said.

“You may look at that 13 number and you may say, ‘With all the calls you all get, why is that 13 number relatively small?’ Really it’s not. It’s our highest number in some years for that five-day period, and that five-day period is not over. We may get some more tonight,” Sirois said.

Another aspect that makes it difficult to enforce, Sirois said, is the fact an officer has to visibly see a person possessing fireworks or shooting them before they can actually issue a citation.

“We have to actually witness somebody doing it,” he said.

“If the activity has stopped, all we can do is continue to patrol the area and wait for the activity to start again. Or if we find fireworks and don’t find anyone who we can charge, then we will confiscate the fireworks and at least get those off the street.”

Even at the 32nd annual Pepsi Fireworks, Sirois said two juveniles were cited after they lit a firework at Freedom Hall.

“We were able to move in, and with some witnesses, we were able to find out who did that,” Sirois said. “As far as injuries go, they were all right. Medical was able to check them out since they were right there, but we did charge one juvenile with possession and one juvenile with reckless endangerment.”

Another instance resulted in a 43-year-old man receiving a citation after an officer driving along East Hillcrest Drive saw him fire off a large firework around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Ordinance 11-139 in the Johnson City Municipal Code states that its illegal for any person to sell, possess or shoot off any type of firework within the city limits or within a one-mile distance.

Receiving a firework citation can cost upwards of $99, about $45 for the actual citation and $54 in court costs.

“The purpose of a citation is to encourage voluntary compliance with the law,” Sirois said. “The vast majority of our citizens already do comply with this ordinance, of course, and it is our hope that education, community partnerships and proactive enforcement efforts combine to help make our city a safer place around Independence Day.”

To discourage the use of fireworks, Johnson City officers proactively patrolled “hot spots” around town where firework usage had been persistent in years past.

“We’ve just taken a methodical approach and looked at where our calls have been most frequent in Johnson City around this time of year for fireworks,” Sirois said.

One of those areas had been the West Davis Park Community.

Before this year’s Fourth of July, Sirois said concerned citizens living in West Davis Park actually walked door to door and handed out copies of the city’s firework ordinance. Information about the dangers of fireworks was also included in the community’s newsletter.

Once fireworks are confiscated, Sirois said they’re stored for a period of time before the Johnson City Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team destroys them.

“They dispose of them by a controlled explosion,” the chief said.

In Jonesborough where its also illegal to possess or shoot fireworks, police said no citations were issued during Independence Day.

As far as firework-related injuries, Mountain States spokeswoman Meaghan Smith said none were reported at Johnson City Medical Center or Sycamore Shoals Hospital over the holiday.

Andy Hardin, fire marshal for the Elizabethton Fire Department, also confirmed no firework-related fires or injuries occurred in his city.

Typically, the Fourth of July is one of the busiest times for firefighters. According to the National Fire Protection Association, more fires are reported on the Fourth of July than on any other day of the year, and two out of five are fireworks-related incidents.

