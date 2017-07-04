Johnson City police: Accused burglar took pills into jail

According to a news release, police stopped Brandon W. Pike, 36, 322 East Central Blvd., Orlando, for speeding and learned he had a warrant for his arrest. They took him to the Washington County Detention Center, where corrections officers found two orange pills inside Pike’s wallet. Police said the pills were Adderall 30mg, a drug that requires a prescription.

Pike also was charged with introducing contraband into a penal facility.

He was held at the Detention Center on $3,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Wednesday.